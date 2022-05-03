Met Gala moment | Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy

In front of AP's cameras, Cumbo removed the glove on her left hand and Digi Olisa put the engagement ring on her finger.
The night was a full circle moment for Cumbo. She said she was an intern at the museum when she was 15 and came to the Met Gala.
“And now I’m coming back with my now husband as the commissioner of the department of cultural affairs,” she said.
___
Former New York State Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa, left, proposes to Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Credit: Evan Agostini
