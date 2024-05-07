Met Gala hauls in record sum of more than $26 million to fund Costume Institute

The 2024 Met Gala raised more than $26 million, a record sum for the party that has become an annual gathering for mega-celebrities in fashion, film, TV, sports, music, business and more

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Met Gala raised more than $26 million, a record sum for the party that has become an annual gathering for mega-celebrities in fashion, film, TV, sports, music, business and more, the museum said.

Monday evening's gala, a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute, was sponsored by TikTok and the fashion label Loewe. It was overseen as usual by influential Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was joined as host by Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth.

Tables of 10 started at $350,000 for the dinner. The theme was “The Garden of Time” and the fairytale motif was everpresent in the decor, which included a 32-foot “whimsical tree” centerpiece in the museum's Great Hall.

The gala launched the costume institute's spring exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which opens to the public on Friday.

