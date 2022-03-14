Met announces Mexican as 1st female architect for wing

The museum quoted Escobedo as saying “The Met is one of the most relevant sites for culture on a global scale, and it is an honor to be selected for this historic architectural reimagining.”

“The Tang Wing presents an opportunity to give new life to the Museum’s art from the 20th and 21st century; to celebrate the dynamics we can find within art of different times, geographies, and ideologies,” Escobedo wrote.

Escobedo founded a Mexico City architectural group under her own name in 2006. She achieved widespread recognition after she was chosen to design the annual Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Kensington Gardens.

But she is best know among Mexicans for overseeing the renovation of the mid-century modern Hotel Boca Chica in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.