Messi out of World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil

Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss the two South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
Nation & World
5 minutes ago
X

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss the two South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni.

Media reports said it was due to a muscle injury but the Argentine Football Association did not disclose the reasons for Messi’s absence.

Reports said he suffered the injury on Sunday during Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in the MLS.

Leader Argentina plays in Uruguay on Friday and then hosts Brazil three days later in Buenos Aires.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump administration deports hundreds of immigrants despite...
2
Trump administration says South African ambassador has to leave the US...
3
Forever No More. Operator of mall staple Forever 21 files for...
4
Hong Kong billionaire property developer Lee Shau Kee dies at 97
5
Devastating storms kill at least 39 across 7 states in the South and...