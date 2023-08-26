Messi not in Miami's starting lineup, misses warmups for first Major League Soccer match

Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup for his first Major League Soccer game with Inter Miami and didn’t join his teammates for warmups before a match at the New York Red Bulls

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
X

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup for his first Major League Soccer game with Inter Miami and didn't join his teammates for warmups before a match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was listed on coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Miami entered with an 11-game MLS winless streak that included eight defeats and had just one road victory this season. Miami's 22 points were the fewest among the league's 29 teams.

The 36-year-old Messi, who joined MLS from Paris Saint-Germain, played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

The streets around Red Bull Arena were packed 2 1/2 hours before the match, filled with dozens of scalpers and people selling unlicensed Messi jerseys. A simulcast of the game was scheduled on a videoboard in Times Square.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Arcangelo wins $1.25M Travers for trainer Jena Antonucci. Two horse...
2
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90...
3
Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia...
4
A white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida store in what...
5
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top