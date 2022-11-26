BreakingNews
Ohio State-Michigan: Wolverines dominate second half for decisive victory
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team's World Cup chances.

Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.

He ran toward Argentina’s fans with his arms outstretched arms before getting mobbed by his jubilant teammates. He looked emotional as he grabbed and shook his jersey, then blew a kiss to the crowd.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez added a second goal in the 87th minute.

Argentina bounced back from a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. The team is in second place in Group C ahead of its last match against Poland on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Messi is likely playing in his last World Cup, which is the only major title missing from his collection.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Hassan Ammar

Credit: Hassan Ammar

