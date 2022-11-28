Canelo slams Messi over Mexico team World Cup jersey

Former Argentina forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero came out on Messi's defense.

"Mr. Canelo, don't go finding excuses or creating trouble, certainly you don't know soccer or what happens in a locker room," he said on Twitter. "The shirts are always on the floor after a match as they are sweaty."

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas also defended Messi, saying it's normal for players to leave the shirts on the floor before they can be taken to be washed.

The 35-year-old Messi is trying to win his first World Cup title with Argentina. The win over Mexico kept the Argentines in position to advance to the knockout round.

