Merkel's party suffers defeats in 2 German state elections

Familiar, popular and reassuring incumbents appeared to have been a decisive factor in the elections as the pandemic enters its second year. That's one advantage the CDU can't count on in September. Merkel isn’t seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

In Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany's only Green party governor, Winfried Kretschmann, has become popular with centrist voters in 10 years running a region that is home to automakers Daimler and Porsche. The region was dominated by the CDU until Kretschmann won power shortly after Japan's 2011 Fukushima reactor disaster, which accelerated the end of nuclear power in Germany.

Kretschmann, 72, a fatherly figure with a conservative image, featured on Green election posters with the slogan “You know me.” Merkel once used that slogan in a pre-election debate to underline her own largely ideology-free appeal.

The Greens' success bolstered their confidence for the national election campaign, in which the traditionally left-leaning party is expected to make its first bid for the chancellery.

Their national co-leader, Robert Habeck, described Sunday’s votes as “a super start to the super election year, and we will hopefully be able to take the tailwind from Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate at full sail."

Kretschmann has run Baden-Wuerttemberg since 2016 with the CDU as his junior partner, but may now be able to choose new allies.

The center-left Social Democrats have led Rhineland-Palatinate for 30 years — currently under governor Malu Dreyer, whose personal popularity kept her party’s support above its dismal national ratings. The Greens are a junior partner in her governing coalition, which also includes the pro-business Free Democrats, and looked to have improved somewhat on their showing five years ago.

The far-right Alternative for Germany party appeared to have lost some support in both states but still polled between 9% and 11%.

It was an awkward moment for new CDU leader Armin Laschet to face his first major test since being elected in January, as the center-right considers who should run to replace Merkel as chancellor.

Many people had already voted by mail, so it’s unclear how far the scandal over lawmakers in the CDU and its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union, allegedly enriching themselves through mask deals impacted Sunday’s vote. Nikolas Loebel, a CDU lawmaker from Baden-Wuerttemberg, and the CSU’s Georg Nuesslein have both quit their parties and say they won’t run for parliament again.

The Union bloc of CDU and CSU benefited from Merkel’s perceived good management of the pandemic last year. It still leads national polls by a distance from the Greens and Social Democrats — the latter the junior partner in Merkel's coalition government — but this year has started badly. Germany’s vaccination campaign has been significantly slower than those of Israel, Britain and the U.S.

Laschet says that he and Markus Soeder, the CSU leader and Bavarian governor who is the other serious contender to run for chancellor, will decide on the center-right candidate to succeed Merkel in April or May. Soeder's political standing has risen during the pandemic.

Political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte told ZDF television that Sunday's results showed the pandemic rewarded “the known and not the unknown.”

“Laschet is unknown for many at the federal level,” he added, adding that the Union can't expect to simply “march through” to the chancellery without Merkel and needs to think about “how to develop a leadership narrative with charismatic people who pull the party with them.”

The Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, said: “What we see today is that forming a government is possible without the CDU.”

Social democratic prime minister of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer smiles after hearing first results of the federal state elections in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The German federal states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate have elections on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

FILE - In this Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, German chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and her successor as chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, Armin Laschet, right, point during a meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany. Elections in two German states on Sunday pose a difficult test for Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds the country's longtime leader. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak holds a statement after projections of the regional election in federal German states Baden Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate was announced at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Andreas Schwarz, parliamentary party leader of the Greens in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Sandra Detzer, state leader of the Greens and Muhterem Aras, president of the state parliament react after the announcement of the first forecast of the results of the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg. Elections in two German states on Sunday pose a difficult test for Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds the country's longtime leader. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) Credit: Marijan Murat Credit: Marijan Murat

Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, federal leaders of the Green Party leave a press statement on the results of the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Exit polls are pointing to defeats for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party CDU in two German state elections. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Election posters show Winfried Kretschmann from the Greens and the party's top candidate for the Baden-Wurttemberg federal state elections in Mannheim, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The elections will take place next Sunday. Letters on left poster read "edges stabilize", letters on right poster read "you know me". (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, attends a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany. Word on top reads 'Center'. Elections in two German states on Sunday pose a difficult test for Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds the country's longtime leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool, file) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

An election poster shows social democratic prime minister and top candidate for the Rhineland-Palatinate federal state elections Malu Dreyer in Frankenthal, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The elections will take place next Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A flag of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, waves in the wind on top of the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Regional election in federal German states Baden Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are held today. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak holds a statement after projections of the regional election in federal German states Baden Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate was announced at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The background reads: 'The Center #because tomorrow'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber