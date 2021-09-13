Merkel's party ahead in local votes in northern German state

The three candidates seeking to become Germany's next leader — Laschet, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Green contender Annalena Baerbock — faced off Sunday in the second of three televised debates. Merkel announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth term.

A pair of polls after the debate suggested that it likely didn't bring any decisive turnaround in a race in which Scholz, the experienced vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's government, has bolstered his relative popularity amid doubts about his rivals. Both showed respondents scoring Scholz as the debate's best performer.

Laschet, asked whether he is nervous that time is running out for him, replied: “Nothing is running out at all.”

Laschet on Monday spoke at a presentation of priorities for what he hopes will be a CDU-led government, which included reducing bureaucratic hurdles for infrastructure projects, helping families buy property and raising to six months the minimum sentence for assaults on emergency responders.

The final political TV debate will be held Sunday, a week before the Sept. 26 parliamentary election.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Caption Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the party's top cadidate for the federal election, addresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a mobile device as she leaves the headquarters of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) in a car in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn