Merkel's bloc stumbles badly in Germany; horse-trading ahead

The Greens, who made their first bid for the chancellery with co-leader Annalena Baerbock, were running in third place with 14.1%, while the pro-business Free Democrats had 11.5% of the vote, according to the partial count.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state who outmaneuvered a more popular rival to secure the nomination of Merkel’s Union bloc, had struggled to motivate the party’s base and suffered a series of missteps.

“Of course, this is a loss of votes that isn't pretty,” Laschet said of results that looked set to undercut by a distance the Union's previous worst showing of 31% in 1949. But he added that with Merkel departing after 16 years in power, “no one had an incumbent bonus in this election.”

Laschet told supporters that “we will do everything we can to form a government under the Union’s leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernizes our country.”

Both Laschet and Scholz will be courting the same two parties. The Greens traditionally lean toward the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats toward the Union, but neither ruled out going the other way.

The other option was a repeat of the outgoing “grand coalition” of the Union and Social Democrats that has run Germany for 12 of Merkel's 16 years in power, but there was little obvious appetite for that after years of government squabbling.

“Everyone thinks that ... this ‘grand coalition’ isn't promising for the future, regardless of who is No. 1 and No. 2,” Laschet said. “We need a real new beginning.”

The Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner, appeared keen to govern, suggesting that his party and the Greens should make the first move.

“About 75% of Germans didn't vote for the next chancellor's party,” Lindner said in a post-election debate with all parties' leaders on public broadcaster ZDF. “So it might be advisable ... that the Greens and Free Democrats first speak to each other to structure everything that follows.”

Baerbock insisted that “the climate crisis ... is the leading issue of the next government, and that is for us the basis for any talks ... even if we aren't totally satisfied with our result.”

While the Greens improved their support from the last election in 2017, they had higher expectations for Sunday's vote.

Two parties weren't in contention to join Germany's next government. The Left Party was projected to win only 4.7% of the vote and risked being kicked out of parliament entirely. The far-right Alternative for Germany — which no one else wants to work with — was seen winning 10.6%. This was about 2 percentage points less than in 2017, when it first entered parliament.

Merkel, who has won plaudits for steering Germany through several major crises, won't be an easy leader to follow. Her successor will have to oversee the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which Germany so far has weathered relatively well thanks to large rescue programs.

Germany's leading parties have significant differences when it comes to taxation and tackling climate change.

Foreign policy didn't feature much in the campaign, although the Greens favor a tougher stance toward China and Russia.

Whichever parties form the next German government, the Free Democrats' Lindner said it was “good news” that it would have a majority with centrist parties.

“All of those in Europe and beyond who were worried about Germany's stability can now see: Germany will be stable in any case,” he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent early congratulations to Scholz.

“Spain and Germany will continue to work together for a stronger Europe and for a fair and green recovery that leaves no one behind,” he wrote on Twitter.

In two regional elections also held Sunday, the Social Democrats looked set to defend the post of Berlin mayor that they have held for two decades. The party was also on course for a strong win in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania.

___

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber and Karin Laub contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Caption SPD supporters and members cheer at the election party of the Berlin SPD after the first forecasts for the outcome of the elections to the House of Representatives were announced, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd Von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd Von Jutrczenka

Caption Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption A man casts his ballot for the German elections in a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. In background the German national flag. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption Candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock arrives to cast her vote in Postdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Credit: Jan Woitas Credit: Jan Woitas

Caption Armin Laschet, right, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate foe Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia and his wife Susanne arrive to vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP) Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd

Caption Supporters of the SPD react to the first results of the federal election in front of the Willy Brandt House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP) Credit: Britta Pedersen Credit: Britta Pedersen

Caption Members and supporters of the Green Party (Die Gruenen) gesture at the Green Party event after the close of polling stations during German parliament election, in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Caption Supporters react after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Olaf Scholz, right, top candidate for chancellor of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and his wife Britta Ernst, left, arrive at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption Voters stand in front of a European, German and Berlin flag at a polling station to cast their votes in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German elect a new national parliament. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Gollnow Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

Caption Armin Laschet, right, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia and his wife Susanne cast their votes for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Credit: Federico Gambarini Credit: Federico Gambarini

Caption A man casts his vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption An election volunteer opens the polling box for a woman that she can casts her vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia waits to cast his vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Credit: Federico Gambarini Credit: Federico Gambarini

Caption A young mother with two children kneels behind the voting booth at a polling station for the German Parliament election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Caption Christian Lindner, right, FDP party leader, and the Liberal party leadership stand on stage at the FDP election party fter the first forecasts were announced, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Next to Lindner, Volker Wissing, FDP Secretary-General. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Caption Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters as he stands next to his wife Britta Ernst after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate, waves during his speech, as top party members and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, applaud after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Janine Wissler, left, party leader of Die Linke, and Dietmar Bartsch, parliamentary party leader of Die Linke, take the stage after the first forecasts were announced in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Credit: Jan Woitas Credit: Jan Woitas

Caption Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, center, addresses his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn