Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

The national disease control center on Saturday reported 64,510 new daily cases and a 7-day infection rate of 442.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. Another 378 deaths in 24 hours brought Germany's total in the pandemic to 102,946.

“Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless,” Merkel said in her video message. “This is so bitter because it is avoidable. With the effective and safe vaccines, we have the key to this in our hands.”

She renewed a plea to Germans to take the virus seriously, adding that the new omicron variant “appears to be even more contagious than the previous ones.”

“Get vaccinated, no matter whether it's a first vaccination or a booster,” Merkel said. “Every vaccination helps.”

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen