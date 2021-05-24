Merkel, Macron back efforts to improve WHO as meeting opens

Merkel threw her backing behind the idea of a “global health threat council” and said leaders should provide WHO with “lasting financial and personal support.”

“We have been talking about this for years, but now it is all the more important to act,” she said.

The resolution — a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press — cites COVID-19 two dozen times. It breaks little new ground and aims mostly to garner consensus and commonality of purpose in the aftermath of the economic and human devastation wreaked by the pandemic.

The resolution, which would set up a six-person working group to report to the assembly next year, acknowledged “serious shortcomings” in the world’s ability to prepare, prevent, detect and respond to health emergencies.

The text, if approved, would ask WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to make “concrete suggestions” for levels of alert in times of health emergencies, “with clear criteria and practical implications for countries.”

Diplomats behind the measure said they hoped it could garner consensus among WHO's 194 member states.

The WHO chief, after leading a round of applause for health care workers who have battled the pandemic in often-agonizing conditions, said the world remains in a “very dangerous situation” — and that while he was speaking 400 people would die of COVID-19.

He reiterated his concerns about unequal access to vaccines, saying that over 75 percent of vaccines have been administered in 10 countries. He called for a “massive push” to ensure the vaccination of 10% of the population of all countries by the end of September — and at least 30% percent by year end.

“There is no diplomatic way to say it: A small group of countries that make and buy the majority of the world’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world,” he said.