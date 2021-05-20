Merkel: Germany to discuss 'common ground' on Russia with US

Speaking at an event organized by German broadcaster WDR in Berlin, she didn't elaborate on that common ground.

Asked what Biden will get from Germany or Europe for waiving sanctions, Merkel replied: “Look, that's not how it works.”

Merkel added that she and Biden will soon see each other at Group of Seven and NATO meetings. She noted that she and Armin Laschet, her party's candidate to succeed her after Germany's Sept. 26 election, advocate sticking to pledges to raise Germany's defense spending.

“We will have to speak about Russia and Ukraine policy, and of course about China policy,” she said. “But this isn't measured in millimeters and grams — partnerships are based on trying to react to the other's thought processes and positions in order to find good compromises.”

Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies. Domestic critics in Germany — including Laschet's main opponent in the election, Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock — have argued that the pipeline should be abandoned for various reasons, including Russia’s treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.