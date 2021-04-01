Merkel: 'A quiet Easter' needed to counter rising infections

Merkel said she understood the disappointment felt by many Germans that they face celebrating another Easter without friends or family, but insisted that the vaccine campaign will pick up this month.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said routine vaccinations will begin in doctors' practices on Tuesday, with 35,000 GPs scheduled to receive 940,000 vaccine doses next week. He said that will rise to 3 million a week by the end of April. Until now, shots have mainly been administered in special vaccine centers and by mobile teams visiting nursing homes.

Germany expects to receive about 40 million vaccine doses during the second quarter. That includes millions of doses of the AstraZeneca shot, which Germany this week said should only routinely be given to people 60 and over amid concerns about possible rare blood clots.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is 65, on Thursday chose to get inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the British-Swedish company, which both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have said is safe.

Merkel, who is 66, says she would be prepared to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. But it isn’t yet clear whether and when that might happen.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Human-sized wooden figures representing Easter bunnies playing music stand in front of Michelstadt's historic town hall, as they do every year, to spread Easter atmosphere in Michelstadt, Germany, Thursday, April 1, 2021. However, the popular meeting place in the heart of the town in the Odenwald was almost deserted on Thursday morning due to the pandemic. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP) Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst

Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, speaks at his press conference on the vaccination launch in GP surgeries in Berlin, Germany, April 1, 2021. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

The words "Store Closing" and the addition "It's time to say Goodbye" with a percent sign are written on the window of a closed store in the city center in Oldenburg, Germany, Thursday, April 1, 2021. In view of sharply rising Corona infection figures, the German government has extended the lockdown in Germany until April 18, 2021. (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP) Credit: Hauke-Christian Dittrich Credit: Hauke-Christian Dittrich

The doctor Wolfgang Ritter vaccinates the couple Edith and Erich Dengler at the start of the Corona vaccinations in Bavarian GP practices in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Vaccinated was the vaccine from Astrazeneca. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

People wait in their cars for a COVID-19 rapid test at a Red Cross drive-in test center in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

People wait in their cars for a COVID-19 rapid test at a Red Cross drive-in test center in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

People wait in front of the vaccination center in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. German health officials have agreed to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

People line up in front of the vaccination center at the Arena Treptow in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. This vaccination center in the German capital's Treptow district has used only the Pfizer vaccine since it was opened. German health officials agreed on Tuesday to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine in people under 60. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber