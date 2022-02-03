Mercury acquire DeShields in 3-team trade with Sky, Fever

She finished that season ranked second in assists in the league.

“We can’t wait to welcome Julie into the Sky family,” Chicago general manager and coach James Wade said. “She’s proven that she is at level point guard that can create and play for teammates."

“Not only that, but she’s been able to show what she’s done on an international level across Europe and in FIBA competitions. She also was one of the greatest surprises of the WNBA bubble," he said.

The Fever now have three of the top 10 picks in this year's draft, owning No. 2, 7 and 10, as well as acquiring a second-round pick for the next two years from Phoenix.

“We are excited to welcome Bria’s veteran presence to Indiana. She has proven to be a key contributor on multiple teams, including last year in helping Phoenix advance to the WNBA Finals,” general manager Tamika Catchings said. “This trade allows us to secure more top-tier talent in this year’s draft, and we also add more assets to control heading into 2023.”