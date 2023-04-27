Merck has strong quarter even as COVID-19 treatment tumble

Merck still expects about $1 billion in sales from Lagevrio this year.

The drugmaker’s total revenue fell 9% to $14.49 billion in the quarter. That beat analyst expectations for $13.79 billion, according to the data firm FactSet.

Not counting Lagevrio and the impact of foreign exchange rates, sales climbed 18%, Merck said.

A strong U.S. dollar can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales.

Keytruda sales jumped 20% to $5.8 billion, and revenue from its Gardasil vaccines also soared.

Overall, Merck’s profit fell 35% to $2.82 billion, and earnings adjusted for one-time items totaled $1.40 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $1.32 per share.

Merck also raised and tightened its 2023 forecast on Thursday. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.88 and $7 per share.

FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $6.91 per share for the full year.

Merck & Co. Inc. said the forecast doesn’t include any impact from the roughly $10.8 billion acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences that it announced April 16.

The drugmaker is attempting to add more variety to its product portfolio. Prometheus is developing a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Shares of Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck climbed more than 2% to $116 before markets opened Thursday.

