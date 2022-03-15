Mercedes opens Alabama battery plant, adding up to 600 jobs

Mercedes already employs about 4,500 people at the Tuscaloosa assembly plant, which made about 260,000 SUVs last year. The plant can build internal combustion engine vehicles on the same line as electric vehicles, Mercedes said.

The automaker says it will go fully electric by the end of the decade, depending on market conditions. The company plans to build eight battery cell plants worldwide with partners.

“Mercedes-Benz will expand its partnerships with the world's leading battery technology companies,” the statement said.

The company said it is joining with Envision AESC to supply the Alabama battery factory with modules from a new U.S. plant. Module supplies will start arriving in the middle of the decade, Mercedes said.

The Alabama plant currently is getting battery cells from Mercedes’ existing network of suppliers.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony Tuesday.

.