Men's March Madness moves on to the round of 32: How to watch the best games, players

It's still early, though. The second round starts Saturday with some must-watch games, including a matchup of Hall of Fame coaches.

Millions of fans filled out brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect. Who will win it all? Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston are the top seeds and they all won in first round blowouts.

Games to watch

St. John's vs. Arkansas, Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Arkansas' John Calipari took down one Hall of Fame coach in Kansas' Bill Self in the first round and faces another in Rick Pitino of St. John's. The Red Storm have one of the nation's best defenses and the Razorbacks are coming off one of their best games of the season, having beaten the Jayhawks 79-72.

Houston vs. Gonzaga, Saturday in Wichita, Kansas. The two powerhouse programs were in the Final Four together four years ago and will collide in the second round in a highly anticipated game. The Cougars have one of the nation's best defenses and have won 14 straight. The Zags won the West Coast Conference Tournament and opened the NCAA Tournament with a 21-point thumping of Georgia.

Purdue vs. McNeese, Saturday in Providence. Will Wade's Cowboys had one of the biggest upsets of the first round by taking down Clemson. They'll have their hands full against the Boilermakers, who held off an upset bid by beating High Point 75-63.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will broadcast the Final Four and national title game.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top betting favorites as the tournament begans: Florida and Duke were listed as co-favorites (+325), according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Auburn (+425) and Houston (+600) were next.

When are the games?

The first round is complete and the second round starts on Saturday, stretching from Providence to Seattle and busting brackets from coast to coast.

The Sweet 16 from March 27 to 30 will put games in Newark, New Jersey (East Region), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game two nights later.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

