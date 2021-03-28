Memphis wins NIT title with 77-64 win over Mississippi State

Memphis shot 66.7% after halftime (16 of 24) and struck first with Nolley's baskets. The Tigers made 6 of 8 3s after the break, with Ellis hitting consecutive long-range shots early on.

D.J. Jeffries had 15 points for the Tigers, while DeAndre Williams had 12 points. Lester Quinones had eight points and 16 rebounds.

Cameron Matthews scored 19 to pace Mississippi State, and Deivon Smith had 17. Abdul Ado had eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs missed their first 10 shots in the game before Smith’s 3-pointer with 12:42 left in the first half made it 13-3. Garcia's half-ending play was part of a 10-2 run in the final two minutes that Matthews started with a 3-pointer before adding a layup and a free throw.

After the first-ever NIT cancellation last year because of COVID-19, this year's tournament was reduced from 32 to 16 teams and played entirely in North Texas, more than 1,500 miles from its usual home of New York City. The semifinals and championship game were played outside of Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of the event.

STYMIED STEWART

After being the first Mississippi State player ever with three consecutive 20-point poststeason games, D.J. Stewart Jr. was held to four points on 1-of-10 shooting in the final game. Quinones did a tremendous job defensively against Stewart, who missed all five of his 3-pointers. Stewart had scored 23 points in the semifinal win over Louisiana Tech after games of 20 and 22 points in the NIT.

Iverson Molinar, who had 25 points in the semifinal for Mississippi State, finished with six against Memphis.

CLOSE CALLS

The last four Memphis losses were by a combined eight points. Sixth-ranked Houston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at home to beat the Tigers 67-64 in the regular-season finale, before winning 76-74 in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams, center, takes a shot over Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) takes a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Mississippi State in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) dunks the ball as Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado, center, and guard Iverson Molinar (1) look on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries (0) attempts a shot over Mississippi State guard Deivon Smith (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland applauds his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Memphis in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams, left, throws up a shot as Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado, right, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Mississippi State guard Deivon Smith (5) looks to make a pass as Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Memphis in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Mississippi State guard Cameron Matthews (4) looks on as guard Deivon Smith (5) celebrates sinking a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball against Memphis in the championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Mississippi State guard Cameron Matthews (4) goes up for a shot as Memphis center Moussa Cisse, rear, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez