Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting

Employees and patrons were in the library at the time, but no one else was hurt, according to the TBI.

The bureau often investigates shootings around the state when officers are involved and worked on this case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor.

Redd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the police department in 2008. He also served as director of security at his church.

His death is the latest turmoil involving Memphis police.

Five former officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month.