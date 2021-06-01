Meme stock cash out: AMC selling 8.5M shares, raises $230.5M

But AMC is part of a Wall Street phenomenon that began this year pitting larger, institutional hedge funds against a cadre of online investors. Companies like GameStop and AMC have been shorted by hedge funds and other big investors, a bet that stock in the company will fall.

Smaller investors have instigated a “short squeeze” against those funds, pouring money into shares of those companies until larger funds are forced to sell off shares to cover money borrowed to buy them.

Shares of GameStop, another so-called meme stock, are also up more than 1,000% this year. That company took advantage of that price shift and sold 3.5 million of its shares in April.

AMC said Tuesday that the company will use proceeds from its share sale to invest in new leases and on improvements in existing theaters.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. jumped almost 18% before the opening bell.