Member of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show won't face charges for flag protest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The cast member who displayed the Palestinian flag with the word "GAZA" in protest during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show will not face charges, New Orleans police said Monday.

The banner combined the black stripes of the flags honored by the Sudanese and Palestinian peoples and also had the word SUDAN on it. The cast member, one of dozens of dancers clad in identical black sweats, held it high while standing on the roof of the car that was a centerpiece of the hip-hop artist's performance, and then jumped off the stage and ran across the field before being tackled by several men in suits.