springfield-news-sun logo
X

Melinda Gates forms nonfiction book imprint, Moment of Lift

FILE - Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation poses for photographers at a gender equality conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Caption
FILE - Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation poses for photographers at a gender equality conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Melinda French Gates, already one of the world’s most prominent philanthropists, will now take on the job of publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — Melinda French Gates, already one of the world's most prominent philanthropists, will now take on the job of publisher.

Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023.

“While we’ve made tremendous progress towards gender equality in recent decades, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately affect women’s lives and livelihoods,” Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Pivotal Ventures, said in a statement.

“As the world works to advance an equitable recovery, Moment of Lift Books will publish visionaries who are helping ensure women’s voices and perspectives are not left behind. I hope their stories will inspire readers to join in the global fight for equality.”

Planned releases include a book on refugee women by Jina Krause-Vilmar, president and CEO of Upwardly Global, and “Radical Inclusion,” a book about allowing pregnant women to attend school in Sierra Leone, by the country's minister of basic and senior secondary education, David Moinina Sengeh.

In Other News
1
Ratings surge: NFL is up 17%, averaging 17.3 million viewers
2
1st trial in college admissions bribe scheme to head to jury
3
Minnesota court denies Chauvin's request for public defender
4
White House says Biden, Xi expected to meet virtually
5
Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top