Meghan and Harry meet with students at Harlem school

She was accompanied on the visit Friday to the Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem by her husband, Harry. The duke and duchess offered lots of hugs to students at PS 123, a school that services shelters for students without permanent homes. A couple of the children were seen shedding tears when they met the pair.

A group of about 11 second graders had prime spots up front in the playground as Meghan read "The Bench," which she initially wrote as a Father's Day poem to Harry after the birth of their son Archie. In all, a group of of about two dozen schoolchildren in uniforms sat cross legged on green cushions while Meghan read the book, which is a multicultural tribute to fatherhood.