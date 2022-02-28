Medvedev is 27th No. 1 in ATP rankings, overtaking Djokovic

“Of course, I’m happy to reach No. 1,” Medvedev said. “It was my goal since I was young.”

Djokovic's most recent stay atop the rankings started in Feb. 3, 2020, and his total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour’s computerized rankings began in 1973.

He called Medvedev “very deserving” in a Twitter message last week.

“It’s great for tennis, I think, to have somebody new at world No. 1 again,” Jiri Vesely said after his victory over Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday guaranteed there would be a change this week. “Tennis needs, of course, new No. 1s. A new generation is coming up. I think it’s just great.”

The 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Medvedev plays a shifting, unusual brand of tennis, using his long limbs to help get to potential winners off opponents’ rackets while displaying a willingness to alter his tactics during the course of a match.

He has appeared in four finals at major tournaments so far, losing to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open and the 2022 Australian Open — despite taking the opening two sets — and losing to Djokovic at the 2021 Australian Open before beating Djokovic at the 2021 U.S. Open to end the Serb’s bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man in 52 years.

Medvedev’s 13 career tour-level titles include four at Masters 1000 events and the season-ending ATP Finals in 2020.

Alexander Zverev remained at No. 3 after getting kicked out of the Mexico Open for a violent outburst directed at a chair umpire, while Nadal rose one place to No. 4 by winning the title there — and beating Medvedev along the way — to improve to 15-0 this season.

There was movement in the Top 10 of the WTA rankings, too, with 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rising one spot to a career-high No. 2 behind No. 1 Ash Barty.

Aryna Sabalenka dropped down to No. 3, followed by new No. 4 Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, who moved up four places to equal her career best.

Anett Kontaveit rose from No. 7 to her personal best of No. 5.

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during a quarterfinal match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)