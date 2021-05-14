Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness

Medina Spirit was set as the 9-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and another Baffert-trained horse, Concert Tour, is the 5-2 second choice in the field of 10.

“Sure, we want a Triple Crown every time, but Concert Tour didn’t get his chance in the Derby, so this is his chance to shine,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes, who is at the Preakness in Baffert's absence. "You’ve got to give them all a fair shot, and the best horse will win.”

Rival Preakness trainers have not expressed any concern about Baffert's horses running in the race. Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas said he wished he was still on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission so he could move to end the controversy about Medina Spirit over 21 picograms of the steroid found in the horse's blood sample.

“I would absolutely today tell my colleagues that we need to just dismiss this, throw it out, put the Derby winner back on the throne and move on,” Lukas said earlier this week, adding that he thinks the medication had “no bearing on the outcome of the race.”

