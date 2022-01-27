Medical marijuana bill passes, heads to Mississipi governor

Reeves told WLOX-TV on Wednesday that he will have lawyers review the bill before he decides whether to sign it.

“We worked hard to reduce the overall amount of marijuana in the bill, and to the Legislature’s credit, they made a lot of progress there," Reeves said.

A majority of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2020, and it would have allowed people to buy up to 5 ounces a month. The state Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling that the state's initiative process was outdated and the measure was not properly on the ballot.

Since shortly after the court ruling, legislators have been working to create a program that would allow people with conditions such as cancer, AIDS or sickle cell disease to buy marijuana in state-licensed dispensaries.

The Senate and House had passed slightly different versions of a bill this month, with bipartisan support. The two chambers subsequently agreed on one version to send to the governor. The final version included some zoning provisions that cities wanted.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 36 states and four territories allow the medical use of cannabis.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.