Medical helicopter crashes near church; all 4 aboard survive

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me," Bernhardt said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Jerrell Saunders, 28, said he had was walking from his work in maintenance at an apartment building nearby when he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

He got in his car to go to the hardware store and the helicopter was going in the same direction. He said he saw it hit the ground in the middle of the road and slide across the ground until it crashed.

It turned on its side and as smoke was coming out. He saw people jumping out of the helicopter.

“I’m telling my grandkids about this one,” he said.

A fire official said the helicopter had about an hour's worth of fuel left at the time of the crash, and crews took steps to keep leaking fuel out from contaminating water.

This story has been corrected to show that the spelling of Saunders’ first name is Jerrell, not Jarrell.

