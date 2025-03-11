Medical chopper reported 'flight control problem' before crash that killed 3 on board in Mississippi

Authorities say a medical helicopter that crashed in a wooded area in Mississippi reported “a flight control problem” shortly before a Monday crash
This image taken from video provided by WAPT shows first responders working the scene after a medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Madison County, Miss. (WAPT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image taken from video provided by WAPT shows first responders working the scene after a medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Madison County, Miss. (WAPT via AP)
Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A medical helicopter that crashed in a wooded area in Mississippi reported “a flight control problem” shortly before a Monday crash that killed all three people on board, federal authorities said.

The pilot was going to attempt to land the helicopter in a field, according to radio traffic from the chopper to its company’s communications base. It crashed shortly after that and caught fire, authorities said.

Investigators found marks in trees consistent with the aircraft's rotor striking them, National Transportation Safety Board member J. Todd Inman said at a Tuesday briefing near the crash site.

Killed were crew members Jakob Kindt, 37, of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Dustin Pope, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, the University of Mississippi Medical Center said in a statement. The pilot, Cal Wesolowski, 62, of Starkville, Mississippi, also died. Wesolowski worked for Med-Trans Corp., which partners with health care systems and agencies to provide medical flights.

The helicopter was returning to its base in Columbus, Mississippi, from a patient transport when it crashed in Madison County around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s vice chancellor for health affairs, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, said at a news conference.

“The entire Medical Center family is heartbroken over this,” Woodward said.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs, speaks to media after an AirCare medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Jackson, Miss. (Melanie Thortis/University of Mississippi Medical Center via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An AirCare helicopter flies in 2021. (Melanie Thortis/University of Mississippi Medical Center via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A Federal judge has halted Louisiana’s first nitrogen gas execution...
2
The Latest: House passes bill to fund federal agencies through...
3
White House pressures Columbia University as it seeks to deport...
4
Education Department plans to lay off 1,300 employees as Trump vows to...
5
NTSB urges ban on some helicopter flights at Washington airport where...