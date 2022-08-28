Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

“It was like going back to the Stone Age,” Chornobryvets said. “There was looting, constant shelling, planes, aerial bombardment. People around us were losing their minds, but we got on with our work.”

While many hid in basements or bomb shelters, Chornobryvets said he never did. He stayed above ground to tend to the wounded — all while risking his own life. He finally fled on March 18 — his birthday — still in his red paramedic's overalls.

His tireless efforts were publicly praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when the leader accepted an award in May from the Atlantic Council, the Washington-based think tank, on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

Chornobryvets said that his new work on the front and what he did in Mariupol were almost indistinguishable: “Same wounds, only I’m wearing a different uniform.”

In footage from July, he and his fellow medics can be seen rushing toward a soldier hit by Russian fire. They tightened a tourniquet around the man’s right thigh, and then carefully tended to a gaping wounds in an arm and a leg, where the bone was exposed.

He has a year left of college to finish — but resists making plans for the future. Until the war is won, he has vowed to stay on the battlefield.

“Medicine is my life, and my duty is to save people,” said Chornobryvets.

He dreams of one day returning to Mariupol, which fell to the Russians in May, but tries not to think about it too much because it's too painful.

“My soul will calm down when I enter Mariupol — and the Ukrainian flag is flying over it," he said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

Associated Press journalists Vasilisa Stepnenko and Evgeniy Maloletka in Kharkiv contributed. Follow Archirova at https://twitter.com/h_arhirova

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ukrainian paramedic Serhiy Chornobryvets, second left, helps his colleagues carry a man injured during a shelling attack into a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. Chornobryvets, who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol, now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ukrainian paramedic Serhiy Chornobryvets, second left, helps his colleagues carry a man injured during a shelling attack into a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. Chornobryvets, who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol, now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption FILE - An apartment building explodes after Russian army tank fire in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption FILE - An apartment building explodes after Russian army tank fire in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ukrainian paramedic Serhiy Chornobryvets, center, with his colleagues treat a man wounded by shelling in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. Chornobryvets, who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol, now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ukrainian paramedic Serhiy Chornobryvets, center, with his colleagues treat a man wounded by shelling in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. Chornobryvets, who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol, now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption FILE - A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka