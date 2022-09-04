McLaughlin wins in Portland as Will Power widens title lead

“We’re in the best position, we’ve got the best shot, we'll do the best we can," Power said.

Dixon finished third but gained no ground in the title fight; Newgarden dropped from fourth on the restart with 22 laps remaining to finish eighth and lose 17 points to Power in the Penske championship battle.

“We're still in the fight,” said Dixon, who started 16th. “We need to stop getting these most improved of the race awards.”

Newgarden lamented his late tire choice, which left him a sitting duck over the final stint.

“At this point, it just kind of is what it is. I'm going to go try to win that race and go for broke,” Newgarden said. “I don't know how Laguna is going to play, but we're going to go to play and see what happens.”

The three Penske entries were the class of the field in Portland, where the team used its final test of the season to prepare for Sunday. The trio was fast in every session and had a clear advantage over Chip Ganassi Racing, which chose to use its final test at Laguna Seca in anticipation of the finale.

Ganassi had Dixon, Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou in the title hunt, but only Palou had a decent qualifying effort. Dixon and Ericsson failed to advance out of the first qualifying group, and Ericsson rallied only to 11th. The Swede is 39 points behind Power, fourth in the standings.

Although Palou finished 12th and Pato O'Ward were fourth, both were eliminated from title contention.

“Didn't have enough for the Penske boys. They dominated everyone, not just us,” O'Ward said.

UP NEXT

IndyCar settles its championship with next Sunday's finale at Laguna Seca Raceway in California. Herta is the two-time defending race winner.

