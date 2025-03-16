McLaren's Lando Norris wins wet and wild Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton finishes 10th

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain waves to the crowd after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain waves to the crowd after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — McLaren’s Lando Norris has won a chaotic rain-affected Australian Grand Prix, his first at Albert Park, with the Brit just managing to stay ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen following a third safety car late in Sunday's race.

Lewis Hamilton had a miserable Ferrari debut. The seven-time champion finished 10th and was annoyed by constant radio messages from his pit team.

Norris started the season-opening race, Melbourne’s first wet race since 2010, from pole position. But, while he initially came under increasing pressure from Piastri, who set a series of fastest laps until his papaya team told him to hold position, the Australian spun at the penultimate corner on lap 44 as the rain intensified and dropped down the order. A late race fightback helped Piastri recover to take ninth place and two championship points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second — 0.895 of a second behind Norris — after starting from third on the grid, and took advantage of Piastri’s misfortune and the final safety car and stops. Mercedes’ George Russell closed out the top-three.

The Melbourne race had a thrilling start with Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar out on the formation lap, and Alpine's Jack Doohan and Williams' Carlos Sainz — who won here last year driving for Ferrari — crashing out on the opening lap.

There were just 14 finishers, after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso hit the turn eight barriers on lap 34, while Red Bull’s Liam Lawson and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto went into the barriers and out of the race 10 laps from home in treacherously wet conditions at the Albert Park circuit.

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain talks with Zak Brown, McLaren team chief, after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain and Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand complete to get out of turn two during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand stands by his car after crashing during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand spins off the circuit during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain's car is taken from the track after he crashed during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Team RB driver Isack Hadjar of France is assisted by a track marshal after his car hit a wall on the formation lap ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

