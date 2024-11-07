McIlroy returns from month off with a new swing and a 5-under 67 in Abu Dhabi

McIlroy tapped in for his sixth birdie of his round at No. 18, with his lone bogey coming after pushing his tee shot way right at the par-3 17th and failing to get up and down from off the green.

McIlroy can clinch a sixth Race to Dubai title with a win in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the final event of the European tour season at the World Tour Championship in Dubai next week.

The Northern Irishman said on Wednesday he spent three weeks in a studio after the Dunhill Links in early October, just hitting balls at a screen with a modified swing and not even looking at the flight of his shots. He is seeking a more robust swing that can hold up in pressure-filled moments after some missed chances this season.

