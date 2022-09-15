McIlroy leads Italian Open on next year's Ryder Cup course

Defending champion Nicolai Højgaard, who played in a group with McIlroy and two-time Italian Open champion Francesco Molinari, finished one stroke behind the leaders.

McIlroy went 5 under over his final seven holes.

The start of play was delayed for an hour because of lightning and conditions remained blustery throughout the day.

On the par-5 626-yard 18th, McIlroy drove his tee shot into high grass and had to chip out into the fairway before eventually sinking a 20-foot putt to save par.

“If you get it going off line here off the tee it’s very, very difficult,” McIlroy said. “The rough is incredibly thick and there’s sort of jungle outside of that if you get a play way off line.”

McIlroy has finished first and second, respectively in his previous two tournaments, the Tour Championship in Atlanta and the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth, England, last week.

“If I can get the ball in the fairway the next three days, I should have a chance,” he said.

While Molinari struggled to a 2-over 73, Filippo Celli impressed for host Italy in his professional debut by placing two strokes behind the leaders. The 22-year-old Roman won the silver medal for best amateur at this year's British Open, claimed the European amateur title and recently helped Italy win the Eisenhower Trophy — the world amateur team championship.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, 10th-ranked Viktor Hovland and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald were among the later starters.

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023, Marco Simone will become the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup after Valderrama in Spain (1997) and Le Golf National in France (2018).

Donald, along with vice captains Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari, are expecting feedback from McIlroy and others on how to set up the course to Europe’s advantage.

“I think stats-wise, you look at the American Team, they are very good sort of from 150 (yards) in, so try to set the golf course up so it’s a challenge to get your tee shots within that range,” McIlroy said. “Even this year compared to last year, some of the tee shots have been brought in and the rough has been brought in on either sides. You’ve got bunkers that you can carry at 300 or 310 but the angle it’s created is very, very tight and you’re hitting into smaller windows.

“By forcing people to play more conservative off the tee, I think that helps the Europeans a little bit.”

Donald, Bjørn, the Molinari brothers, McIlroy, Hovland, Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton ate dinner together Wednesday.

“It was good," McIlroy said, "to catch up and talk about the golf course."

Combined Shape Caption Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland misses hole 4th during the Italianl Open at Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome, Thursday, Sep. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis