BreakingNews
I-70 westbound ramp to close for two months for bridge preservation
springfield-news-sun logo
X

McDonald's to pay France $1.3 billion in tax fraud case

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of vast tax evasion

PARIS (AP) — McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay over 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.

A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor’s office said. McDonald's said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with French tax authorities.

The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.

The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.

The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009-2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.

McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations.

“The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company's last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.

In Other News
1
Beyoncé announces new album 'Renaissance' to drop July 29
2
Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia reduces gas
3
European leaders visit Kyiv in high-profile show of support
4
Feds taking first steps toward revising race, ethnic terms
5
Senior IS leader captured in US-led military raid in Syria
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top