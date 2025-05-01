McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly as diners grow uneasy about economy

McDonald’s store traffic fell unexpectedly in the first quarter as economic uncertainty weighed on diners.
The burger giant’s same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 1% globally in the January-March period. Without the impact of the extra leap year day in 2024, same-store sales were flat, the company said. Wall Street had been expecting an increase of nearly 2%, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
The trouble was particularly acute in the U.S., where same-store sales slumped 3.6%.
In Other News
1
Trump's agenda faces courtroom setbacks as Justice Department lawyers...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street surges before the bell on strong tech...
3
Measles jumps borders in North America with outbreaks in Canada, Mexico...
4
At least 9 dead in drone strikes after US and Ukraine sign minerals...
5
General Motors trims 2025 guidance, anticipating potential $5 billion...