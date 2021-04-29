McDonald's comes roaring back as restrictions ease

First quarter sales surpassed numbers even two years ago, long before COVID-19, led by a big jump in U.S. demand. McDonald's revenue rose 9% to $5.1 billion for the January-March period. That beat Wall Street's forecast of $5 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Last year at this time stores were closing globally and the world sheltered from spiking COVID-19 infections, so an improvement in sales during the same stretch this year was expected. However, the bounce back has been so strong, McDonald's topped first-quarter sales of $4.95 billion in 2019.