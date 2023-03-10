Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes.

Boston led 2-0 after one, but Evan Bouchard scored in the second and Ryan McLeod tied it six minutes into the third. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves to snap Boston's 10-game winning streak and deprive the Bruins of a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth.