McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Running back Ty Montgomery caught the Patriots' only touchdown of the game. Damien Harris led New England's rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.

In the second quarter, Hill ripped a jump ball away from defensive back Jack Jones, who nearly intercepted the pass from Tagovailoa. Hill, who is 5-foot-10, turned the play into a 26-yard gain.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland made an immediate impact to start what is expected to be a breakout season.

On the Patriots' opening drive, Holland intercepted Jones' pass, which was intended for DeVante Parker, the former Dolphins receiver who was traded to the Patriots. Parker was working one on one against cornerback Xavien Howard, who tipped the pass away from Parker and into Holland’s hands.

The takeaway stifled the Patriots drive in which they converted four first downs to move into Dolphins territory.

Former Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram also played his first game as a Dolphin and scored a defensive touchdown in the second quarter. Safety Brandon Jones, on a blitz, got a strip-sack of Jones. Ingram recovered the ball for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers made a contested catch over Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter. But the Patriots did little else on offense and faced a 17-point deficit at the half.

The Patriots scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter after Montgomery caught a pass in the flat from Jones on third-and-6 and rolled into the end zone to make it 17-7.

Miami answered with a 49-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to make it 20-7. On the drive, Raheem Mostert, whom the Dolphins signed as a free agent in the offseason, showed his shiftiness, catching a short pass from Tagovailoa and dodging several tacklers for a 16-yard gain.

The Dolphins’ defense capped a dominant day with a fumble recovery by linebacker Jaelan Phillips with about five minutes left. Rookie defensive back Kader Kohou knocked the ball out of Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor's hands. On the Patriots previous drive, Kohou broke up a pass to force a New England turnover on downs.

FAMOUS FACE

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson was seen sitting next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

WARM WEATHER

The Patriots arrived in South Florida a little early to get acclimated with the hot weather, which reached the low 90s in the week leading up to Sunday’s game. New England arrived in Florida on Tuesday and practiced at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Palm Beach County, about an hour from the Dolphins’ facilities.

INJURIES

Dolphins: RT Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter. ... TE Cethan Carter left the game with a head injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left the game with a rib injury in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Patriots: at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Dolphins: at Baltimore on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass over New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (13 ) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) can't hold on to a pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) fumbles the ball on a sack by Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The fumble lead to a touchdown by the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) after Ingram recovered a fumble and ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)