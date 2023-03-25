McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home," McConnell said in the statement. "I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

Almost four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

In his early childhood, he had polio and he has acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

McConnell was first elected in 1984. In January, he became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.