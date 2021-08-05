McConnell: Democrats 'won't get our help' to lift debt limit

Last month, McConnell said he couldn't "imagine a single Republican" voting to raise the spending ceiling in an environment of "free-for-all for taxes and spending."

On Thursday he was more explicit. His remarks came just days before Democrats plan to begin pushing a budget resolution outlining their $3.5 trillion domestic programs package through the Senate. Republicans are poised to oppose that resolution unanimously.

“If our colleagues want to ram through yet another reckless taxing and spending spree without our input, if they want all this spending and debt to be their signature legacy, they should leap at the chance to own every bit of it," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“Let me make something perfectly clear: if they don’t need or want our input, they won’t get our help. They won’t get our help with the debt limit increase that these reckless plans will require," he said.

Democrats control the 50-50 Senate only with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. On most bills, Republicans use filibusters to force Democrats to get 60 votes to halt the delaying tactics. McConnell's comments indicated that GOP senators would not provide the needed support.

Legislation renewing the government's ability to borrow money incurs no new debt and simply pays for already enacted spending and tax breaks.

Democrats are not without options but none is risk-free and they've not yet decided what to do.

At least for now, they seem unlikely to pare back their plans to bolster education, health and environment programs that are the backbone of Biden's policy aspirations. But some moderate Democrats are reluctant to vote to renew federal borrowing powers without at least some GOP backing.

They could put language suspending the debt limit anew in a bill Congress will have to approve by Oct. 1, the start of the government's new budget year, to keep agencies open. That would force Republicans to decide whether to provide the needed votes for a bill that, if defeated, could cause the government to both default and close its doors.

Democrats could put provisions raising or suspending the debt limit into the $3.5 trillion bill they plan to write this fall that would enact the specific tax and spending changes envisioned in their budget resolution. Democrats plan to use special procedures to shield that bill from a GOP filibuster, but it might not be ready before the Treasury exhausts its accounting maneuvers.

The government's current debt ceiling $28.4 trillion. Federal borrowing has grown at record rates amid programs aimed at supporting the pandemic-battered economy.

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday, Aug. 4, it will raise $126 billion to finance the government in a series of auctions next week by employing emergency measures to keep from broaching the newly imposed debt limit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky