McCarthy and conservatives reach a truce to allow House to move forward on bills

McCarthy met with nearly a dozen lawmakers in his office in an effort to quell a revolt and jumpstart various priorities that had stalled last week amid the GOP infighting. He called it a productive meeting where "everybody’s attitude was, ‘How do we find where we all work together?’” McCarthy promised more meetings with last week’s holdouts and a focus on reducing federal spending in the weeks ahead.

"We’ve got a lot more victories for the American people we want to fight for, and we’re only able to achieve it if we stick together," he told reporters.