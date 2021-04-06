McBride's 'Deacon King Kong' wins inaugural Gotham prize

McBride's fictional snapshot of a Brooklyn neighborhood in late 1969 has won the inaugural Gotham Book Prize, given for outstanding writing about New York City. This year, McBride has also won the Anisfield-Wolf fiction award, given to a book that addresses racism and diversity, and a Carnegie Medal for fiction, presented by the American Library Association.

McBride will receive $50,000 for the Gotham prize, for which judges ranged from filmmaker Ric Burns to former New York City Schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott. McBride is also known for his million-selling memoir “The Color of Water” and the historical novel “Good Lord Bird," winner of the National Book Award.