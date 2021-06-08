McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

“We are a different state than we were eight years ago, and we are not going back," McAuliffe said.

A longtime Democratic Party fundraiser and a close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, McAuliffe held office from 2014 to 2018. Like all Virginia governors, he was prohibited from seeking a consecutive term. He jumped into the race in December after deciding in 2019 against a run for president.

McAuliffe, 64, focused his campaign on the need for bold action to address Virginia’s lagging teacher pay and inequities in education funding. He’s also pledged to work to accelerate Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, protect abortion access, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He earned the endorsement of Gov. Ralph Northam, who said McAuliffe was best suited to lead Virginia out of the economic recovery from the pandemic and cement the transformational changes Democrats have implemented since taking full control of state government in the 2019 elections.

McAuliffe also raised far more money than the other candidates: state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter. From the jump, he had the backing of a substantial number of elected officials across the commonwealth, including many powerful Black lawmakers.

“I liked what he’s done and believe he can do what he’s promised. And I think he can win,” said Joe Glaze, a 70-year-old retired clergy member who voted for McAuliffe Tuesday afternoon in Richmond. “That’s the main thing: I want someone who will win and beat Youngkin.”

McAuliffe drew criticism from some more progressive voters who criticized his record on energy and criminal justice issues and who saw him as standing in the way of Carroll Foy and McClellan, who were each trying to become the nation’s first Black woman governor.

Either would have also been Virginia’s first female governor. The commonwealth has elected only one woman in its history to a statewide position and never to its highest office.

Del. Hala Ayala won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor Tuesday, all but ensuring that Virginia will soon elect its first female lieutenant governor — her Republican opponent is Winsome Sears, the first Black woman to receive a major party’s endorsement for statewide office.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring meanwhile secured his party's nomination in his bid for a third term, staving off a strong challenge from Del. Jay Jones, who sought to cast Herring as insufficiently progressive. Herring will face Republican state Del. Jason Miyares in November.

Republicans picked their nominees for this year’s statewide races in a multisite convention process in May. Youngkin, a former executive at an investment fund with no voting record to be scrutinized, has pledged to use his personal wealth to power his campaign.

In a statement, Youngkin described Virginia as a state that over the past eight years has gotten less safe, more expensive and has not offered enough economic opportunities.

“We need a new kind of leader to bring a new day to Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Get ready, because Terry McAuliffe will default to the same political games he’s played his entire life.”

Bobbi Andrews, 85, said she voted for McAuliffe based on his past record as governor and, in part, because of his stance on education. But she said she's voted for Republicans before and considers Youngkin a strong candidate.

“I’m glad to see a strong Republican running because we need two parties,” Andrews said. “If we don’t have two parties, neither one of them will be honest.”

Associated Press writer Ben Finley contributed to this report from Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Winner of the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, bounds up to the stage during an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. McAuliffe faced four other Democrats in Tuesday's primary. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Jennifer Carroll Foy speaks to the crowd with her husband, Jeff Foy at her side. Foy held an election night party at Water's End Brewery on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Lake Ridge, Va. Despite Terry McAuliffe winning the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor Virginia's primary elections, everyone at the event was in good spirits. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via AP) Credit: Sarah L. Voisin Credit: Sarah L. Voisin

Jennifer McClellan, a candidate for Virginia Governor, speaks to supporters during Democratic Party primary election day in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min

Briana Thornton votes in the state's primary election, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Unity Church of Tidewater in Virginia Beach, Va. (Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Credit: Trent Sprague

Bernice Kinlock votes at Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Va., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as Virginia holds several primary elections for state and local offices. While the Democratic race for governor has attracted the most attention, Democrats are also choosing nominees for other statewide offices in Tuesday’s primary election. Both Democrats and Republicans are choosing nominees for some House of Delegates seats and local races. (Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Credit: Trent Sprague

Poll worker Phil Dingus cleans one of the voting machines at the Virginia High School precinct during the Virginia Democratic Primary Election, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bristol, Va. Voter turnout though the first part of the day had been very light. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) Credit: David Crigger Credit: David Crigger

Anne-Marie Angelo and her mother Patricia Angelo hop in the car in Virginia Beach, Va., after voting for governor in the state's Democratic primary. Anne-Marie Angelo said she voted for Jennifer Carroll Foy because of her progressive stances on gun control, healthcare and policing. Patricia Angelo said she voted for Terry McAuliffe because of his past experience as governor and the broad spectrum of opinions that he can draw from. (AP Photo/Ben Finley) Credit: Ben Finley Credit: Ben Finley

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glen Youngkin arrives for an event in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Jennifer McClellan, a candidate for Virginia Governor, greets supporters during Democratic Party primary election day in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min

