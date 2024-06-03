Mbappé’s expected move to Real Madrid looks set to be announced. He tells Macron 'yes, this evening'

After shaking Mbappé’s hand, Macron then eagerly asked "Is it being announced today?”

Mbappé nodded his head and replied “Yes, yes, this evening."

Macron and Mbappé both laughed before the president patted Mbappé on the left shoulder and said “That's good.”

Although Madrid was not mentioned during their conversation, multiple reports have said he will join the record 15-time Champions League winner.

Mbappé officially announced his departure from French champion Paris Saint-Germain last month, having already informed the club in February. He joined PSG in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million euros ($195 million) and scored a club record 256 goals.

He will lead two-time winner France at the June 14-July 14 European Championship.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP