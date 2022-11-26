Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup

France beat Australia 4-1 in its opening game while the Danes drew 0-0 with Tunisia. The Aussies beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier Saturday.

With Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema missing from the tournament with a leg injury, Mbappe has taken charge. He has 14 goals in his past 12 games for France, including three so far in Qatar.

The Danes beat France twice this year in the Nations League but looked tame in attack at Stadium 974 — on the rare occasions they even got near France’s penalty area.

VARANE’S RETURN

Central defender Raphael Varane returned to France’s defense for his first game since sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United on Oct. 11. The 2018 World Cup winner made his 88th international appearance and played 75 minutes before being replaced.

THURAM’S LEGACY

Forward Marcus Thuram came on in the second half as his father, Lilian Thuram, watched from the stands. The elder Thuram was a standout defender who helped France win its first World Cup in 1998.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The final Group D games are scheduled for Wednesday, when France will play Tunisia and Australia will face Denmark.

