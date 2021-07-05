Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

“I want to say, as clearly as I possibly can, and urge our community to understand that we went truly to great lengths to take every step that we could, at great risk to our first responders, to ensure that all of the pets that were beloved family members — that none of them were left in the building prior to the demolition.”

The sighting of a cat on Saturday gave hopes to animal protection groups and families that some pets could still be saved.

One of the survivors, Susana Alvarez, is devastated about her beloved 4-year-old cat, Mia, who was left behind on the 10th floor. On Sunday, Alvarez tried desperately to get in touch with rescuers to determine whether her cat had been found.

“My cat’s still there, Mia, and I know she’s under my bed,” she said. “What must she think?”

Alvarez, 62, was in the process of moving her mother, who has advanced Alzheimer’s, into the condo right before the building collapsed. A week earlier, she’d brought the cat to the condo, registering it as an emotional support animal.

The feline was timid and often hid under the bed, but had recently started to venture out more, she said.

In her panic as the building was collapsing, Alvarez left the apartment, bringing only her cellphone to light her path, worrying throughout her harrowing escape down the crumbling stairwell whether there was time to run back up and coax Mia out from under the bed.