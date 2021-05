May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

Protesters laid tomb effigies on the street to symbolize hopelessness. The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions was expecting about 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories to march in 200 cities.

In the Philippine capital of Manila, where a monthlong coronavirus lockdown has been extended by two weeks amid a surge in infections, police prevented hundreds of workers from demonstrating at a public plaza, protest leader Renato Reyes said. But protesters did gather briefly at a busy Manila boulevard, demanding pandemic cash aid, wage subsidies and COVID-19 vaccines amid rising unemployment and hunger.

“Workers were largely left to fend for themselves while being locked down,” labor leader Josua Mata said.

In Turkey, a few labor leaders were allowed to lay wreaths in Istanbul's Taksim Square but riot police stopped many others from reaching the plaza. The Progressive Lawyers’ Association said more than 200 people were detained. Turks are barred from leaving home, except to collect essential food and medicine, under a lockdown until May 17 that aims to halt a surge in infections. Protests were also banned around Taksim Square.

In France, political leaders on the far right and the far left who are expected to be President Emmanuel Macron's main challengers if he stands for re-election next year tore into his policies and his handling of the pandemic. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon told marchers: "I hope that on May 1, 2022, I can come back to see you as president of the republic.”

France has seen over 104,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Broadcaster BFM-TV reported that French riot police fired small amounts of tear gas at two of the dozens of rallies called nationwide. Police in Paris said they made 10 arrests.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia, and Leicester from Le Pecq, France. AP journalists around the world contributed.

