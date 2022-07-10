Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship

Sean O’Hair, Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax were each at 14 under, with O’Hair and Streelman completing four holes.

McGreevy’s remarkable second round completed on Saturday morning ultimately featured 10 birdies, including four over a five-hole stretch on the front to overshadow the American’s lone bogey on the par-4 seventh hole. Schmid’s bogey-free round included nine birdies, including three on Keene Trace’s four par-5 holes.

“I don’t know if I put 10 birdies together in a tournament the last couple of weeks, so to put it together in one round regardless how easy the course was playing felt really good,” McGreevy said earlier in the day. “Golf swing feels good, putter feels good. Just kind of giving myself looks and just seemed to keep going in the hole.”

Just a few golfers were able to tee off soon after the second round was completed. Darkness also suspended play Friday, when fog and thunderstorms caused nearly 5 1/2 hours of delays.

Matti Schmid hits on the third hole in the third round in the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Grounds crew remove water from a bunker during a weather suspension in the third round in the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Yannik Paul, left, and caddie Oliver Briggs retreat to the clubhouse after third round play in the Barbasol Championship golf tournament is suspended due to inclement weather Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)