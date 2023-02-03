Mavs star Doncic injures heel on fall, out against Pelicans

Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall Thursday night when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk on a drive and Brandon Ingram knocked the ball out of his hand as Doncic was bumped by Jonas Valanciunas.

Ingram was called for a foul, and New Orleans successfully challenged. Doncic returned after the break for the review, but went straight to the locker room after one trip down the court. He screamed in frustration without even looking toward the Dallas bench.